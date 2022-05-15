أوساخ العميل الشيوعي طفحت وأغرقت السودان





قصة تقرير ضرب السودان:-

واجتماع المخابرات الدولية بدول الجوار…..

وانا ادردش مع صديق عزيز جدا يومها في عام 1994 وهو دارس ومهتم بالدراسات السياسية والمخابرات الدولية.. سلمني ملف لاطلع على تقرير خطير جدا.. كان التقرير عبارة عن اجتماع لعدد من رجال المخابرات لعدة دول اذكر منها:-

بريطانيا… فرنس.. ألمانيا… أمريكا.. إسرائيل.. والاجتماع في احد دول الجوار… وكانت أجندة الاجتماع :-

-كيف يمكن السيطرة على السودان

-واختراق الانقاذ وضرب مشروعها الفكري

-السياسات التي يمكن أن تتبع لتفكيك الانقاذ

-النظرة المستقبلية للسودان وحكمه

-كيف يحكم السودان ومن الحاكم في المستقبل… الخ

اطعلت على التقرير وانا مندهش جدا لهذه المعلومات والطريقة التي رتبت بها… وبدأت النقاش حول التقرير مع صديقي العزيز

وجدت أن رجال المخابرات في اجتماعهم خلصوا للاتي:-

– السودان دولة تعتمد على الاقتصاد الزراعي البدائي… والثروة الحيوانية. وخاصة الزراعة المطرية الآلية في جنوب كردفان والنيل الأبيض والنيل الأزرق والقضارف… الخ

-أغلب شعب السودان فقير يعتمد في الغذاء على الذرة والدخن والسمسم.

-للسودان تاريخ جهادي منذ الدولة المهدية وما قبلها وأنه شعب مقاتل له عاطفةدينية قوية جدا

-الشعب السوداني مترابط… اسريا ومحافظ أخلاقيا… ومتمسك دينيا

**الاجتماع خرج بمحددات للعمل وهي:-

– تغير النمط الاستهلاكي للشعب

-ضرب وحدة الاسرة السودانية وتفكيكها عبر – تغير نمط الحياة… والعادات والتقاليد… الخ

-أبعاد الدين من الحياة… كل السلوكيات تتغير وتربط بالغرب المتحضر

-تأسيس حركات مناهضة للإسلام والعروبة عبر بعض أبناء السودان بالخارج والداخل وأحياء فكرة الافريقانية

-تكوين جماعات شبابية وتدريبها على التمرد ضد ثوابت المجتمع أخلاقيا ودينيا

-عمل شبكات إجرامية مسلحة للقيام بالنهب وقطع الطرق وإشعال فتيل الصراعات بين القبائل… والمساعدة في تسليحها

-تكوين جماعات سياسية مسلحة لقيادة تمرد وخلق فوضي أمنية في الدولة

-العمل على اختراق منظومة الحكم وقياداتها تكوين لوبيات لتعين الرجل الغير مناسب في المنصب غير المناسب… وتلميع الفاسدين

-تجنيد كوادر شبابية وتلميعها لتقود العمل داخل الدولة ولكن تقوم على الفساد في أموال الدولة

-اختراق الأجهزة السيادية في الدولة وتجنيد العملاء والمخبرين بداخلها(وزارة الخارجية.. الدفاع.. الداخليه… جهاز الأمن والمخابرات.. الماليه… الخ)

-التنسيق مع الحركة البهائية في القضارف ومدني وكوستي الدمازين… الخ.. .للسيطرة على المحاصيل الزراعية.. وكانت تقود هذه المجموعه أستاذة نمساوية تعمل في إحدى الجامعات الخاصة وتجتمع في منطقة الصافية….. الخ

-العمل على دعم الأحزاب اليسارية وتجنيد كوادرهم وتسفيرها للخارج في موجات الهجرة المنظمة وغير المنظمة وتدريبهم على فنون الإعلام وخلق كوادر حقوقيه ناشطة منهم في الغرب مع تمكينهم من أجهزة الإعلام الغربية لطرح رأيهم في نظام الحكم وشئون الدولة

-التركيز على تجنيد عناصر نسائية من أسر معروفه بعضها له علاقة باليسار وبعضها أسر هشة يمكن اختراقها بالمال.. مع التركيز على بيوتات لها تاريخ في السودان أيضا كتجنيد نوعي وخلق قيادات منها للمستقبل

-بالتعاون مع بعض الحركات الهدامة مثل البهائية والبابية وشهود يوه…. الخ التعاون لخلق قيادات رأسمالية في عدد من المدن وتغير التركيبة السكانية وخلق زعماء قبائل جدد

-العمل على تنشيط حركة النزوح للمدن وخلق أحياء عرفت لاحقا بالحزام الأسود حول المدن لخلق الفوضى في الوقت المناسب كما حدث يوم موت قرنق… الخ

-هذا جزء مما تذكرت وعجبت جدا لتصورهم لضرب نظام الإنقاذ والاستيلاء على السودان وكمجهود فردي بعض الأصدقاء انشأوا منظمة وقفية نسوية للاهتمام بالمرأة ووجدت قبول ولعبت دورا ممتاز في تثقيف المرأة وتحصينها ضد الغزو والاستلاب الفكري ولكن للأسف تسلط عليها بعض قيادات الإنقاذ وطرد هم منها وإدارتها ثلة جاهلة وكان مصيرها الدمار… واعتقد انها تحمل اسم ام معبد…

ذكرت كل ذلك وانا اليوم اتابع المشهد السياسي والاقتصادي والثقافي والاجتماعي لأجد كلما خططت له المخابرات الدولية في اجتماعها ومتابعته عبر آلية من احد دول الجوار قد أتت أكلها.. وان خطتها أثمرت وتم ضرب الدولة السودانية وليس الإنقاذ فقط

-اولا تم تغير النمط الاستهلاكي من الذرة إلى القمح الذي لا ننتجه فأصبح القمح سلعة سياسية تركع بها الدولة

-تم ضرب الاسرة وتفكيك عدد من الأسر وارتفاع نسبة الجريمة وتفشي الزواج خارج الأسرة ورمي الناتج من هذه العلاقات غير الشرعية في الدور غير المؤهل لذلك يخرج جيل له تعقيدات من المجتمع َوتجاهه…

-تم تأجيج النهب المسلح في دار فور وضرب نسيج المجتمع وتم تكوين حركات متمردة أطاحت بالوحدة الوطنية واضعفت هيبة الدولة ورفعت وتيرة العنصرية والجهوية والقبلية

-من ناحية ديمغرافية زادت الهجرة نحو المدن وظهرت عصابات النقرز….. وظهرت مدن النزوح ومعسكراتها… ومدن اللجوء خارج السودان في دول الجوار مما أضعف روح الانتماء للوطن

-ظهور جيل معادي للعقيدة وعادات وتقاليد واعراف المجتمع المسلم يقوده بعض مدعي الفكر من بقايا الحركات الهدامة التي قبرت في ثمانينيات القرن الماضي

-خلق جيل لايقبل الحوار ولا يقبل الآخر المختلف معه فكريا او سياسيا…… الخ

-خلق جيل له َولاء للأجنبي أكثر من الو طني واستعداده لخدمة الأجنبي بدلا عن مراعاة مصالح الوطن وجيل يريد أن يحكم ولو على ظهور الشعب بقوة السلاح عبر البندقية القادمة من الغابة

– كل ذلك في ظل سهولة للتواصل عبر السوشل ميديا. والتدفق المعلوماتي المعادي للدولة السودانية

السؤال ماهو مستقبل الدولة السودانية في هذه التعقيدات الدوليه والإقليمية.. والفكرية والسياسية مع إسقاطها على وطن يعاني الانقسام والاستقطاب الحاد… داخليا وخارجيا؟؟؟؟!!!

-لذلك فقد السودان موقعه في الخريطة السياسية الاقليمية عربيا وأفريقيا.. وعالميا.. وأصبح من أكثر الدول فقرا اقتصاديا ويزداد كل يوم ترديا في جميع نواحي الحياة…

-عجبت بعد هذه السنوات ونحن نتمشدق بأن لنا أجهزة مخابراتية ومفكرين وسياسيين ورجال دولة اقوياء وكيف لم يحصنوا السودان من هذه الأمراض التي علموا بها مبكرا؟؟؟؟ وللأسف رغم توفر المعلومات لم يستطيع صانع القرار السوداني معالجة الأمر مبكرا… واخيرا سيضيع الوطن وشعبه ولا عزاء بعد مراسم الدفن على يد من يدعون أنهم أبناء الوطن المخلصين مستغلين عدم توفر المعلومات وقلة الكتب وعدم مقدرة الشباب على الاطلاع لغلاء الكتاب وعدم توفره وسهولة الحصول على بعض المعلومات الفطيرة في الشبكة العنكبوتية

نتمنى أن نسمع ونرى نقاشا مثمرا…. بعيدا عن الاصطفاف غير المجدي

بقلم

د.محمد عبدالله كوكو

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Koko, the story of the report on the bombing of Sudan:-

…. And the meeting of international intelligence in neighboring countries…..

I was chatting with a very dear friend that day in 1994, who is a student and interested in political studies and international intelligence.. He handed me a file to see a very dangerous report.. The report consisted of a meeting of a number of intelligence men from several countries, including:

Britain… France… Germany… America… Israel… and the meeting in one of the neighboring countries… The meeting’s agenda was:

How can Sudan be controlled?

– And hacking the rescue and hitting its intellectual project

Policies that can be followed to dismantle the rescue

The future outlook of Sudan and its governance

How is Sudan governed and who is ruling in the future…etc

I read the report and I was very surprised by this information and the way it was arranged… and I started a discussion about the report with my dear friend

I found that the intelligence men in their meeting concluded the following:-

Sudan is a country that relies on a primitive agricultural economy… and livestock. Especially rain-fed mechanized agriculture in South Kordofan, White Nile, Blue Nile, Gedaref…etc.

Most of the people of Sudan are poor and depend for food on corn, millet and sesame

– Sudan has a jihadi history since the Mahdist mother and before, and it is a fighting people with a very strong religious sentiment

– The Sudanese people are interconnected… familially, morally conservative… and religiously committed

** The meeting came out with specifics for work, which are:-

Changing the consumption pattern of the people

– Striking and dismantling the unity of the Sudanese family through changing the lifestyle… customs and traditions… etc.

-Dimensions of religion from life…all behaviors change and are linked to the civilized West

Establishing anti-Islam and anti-Arab movements through some of the sons of Sudan abroad and at home, and reviving the idea of ​​Afrikanism

Forming youth groups and training them to rebel against the moral and religious principles of society

– The work of armed criminal networks to carry out looting, cut off roads and ignite conflicts between tribes… and help arm them

Forming armed political groups to lead an insurgency and create security chaos in the country

-Working to infiltrate the ruling system and its leaders, forming lobbies to appoint the wrong man to the wrong position… and polishing the corrupt

Recruiting and polishing youth cadres to lead the work within the state, but based on corruption in state funds

– Infiltrating the sovereign apparatus in the country and recruiting agents and informants inside it (Ministry of Foreign Affairs..Defence..Interior..Security and Intelligence Service..Finance..etc.)

– Coordination with the Baha’i movement in Gedaref, Madani, and Kosti al-Damazin…etc…to control agricultural crops…and this group was led by an Austrian professor working in a private university and meeting in the Safia area…etc.

Working to support left-wing parties and recruit their cadres and send them abroad in waves of organized and unorganized migration, train them in media arts, and create human rights cadres active among them in the West, while enabling them from the Western media to present their opinion on the system of government and state affairs

– Focusing on the recruitment of female members from well-known families, some of which have a relationship with the left, and some of them are fragile families that can be penetrated by money… with a focus on homes that have a history in Sudan as well as qualitative recruitment and the creation of leaders from them for the future.

– Collaborating with some destructive movements such as Baha’is, Babis, Jehovah’s Witnesses…etc. Cooperating to create capitalist leaders in a number of cities, changing demographics, and creating new tribal leaders.

– Striving to activate the movement of displacement to cities and create neighborhoods later known as the black belt around the cities to create chaos at the right time, as happened on the day of Garang’s death…etc.

– This is part of what I remembered and was very amazed at their perception of striking the rescue regime and taking over Sudan, and as an individual effort. Some friends established a women’s endowment organization to take care of women and found acceptance and played an excellent role in educating women and immunizing them against invasion and intellectual alienation, but unfortunately some rescue leaders shed them and expelled them and their management by an ignorant groupIts fate was destruction… I think it bears the name of Umm Ma’bad…

I mentioned all this and today I follow the political, economic, cultural and social scene to find that whenever the international intelligence plans for it in its meeting and follow-up through a mechanism from one of the neighboring countries, it has paid off.

First, the consumption pattern was changed from corn to wheat that we do not produce, so wheat became a political commodity with which the state kneels

The family has been hit, a number of families have been dismantled, the crime rate has risen, and marriage outside the family has spread, and the outcome of these illegal relationships has been thrown into the unqualified role, so a generation with complexities will emerge from and towards society…

Armed looting was fueled in Darfur and the fabric of society was hit, and rebel movements were formed that overthrew national unity, weakened the prestige of the state, and raised the pace of racism, regionalism and tribalism.

– From a demographic point of view, migration to cities increased and gangs of gongs appeared.. cities of displacement and their camps appeared… and cities of asylum outside Sudan in neighboring countries, which weakened the spirit of belonging to the homeland

The emergence of a generation hostile to the faith, customs, traditions, and norms of the Muslim community, led by some pretenders of thought, from the remnants of the destructive movements that were buried in the eighties of the last century

Creating a generation that does not accept dialogue and does not accept the other who differs from it ideologically or politically…etc

Creating a generation that has more loyalty to the foreigner than to the patriot, and its willingness to serve the foreigner instead of taking into account the interests of the country, and a generation that wants to rule even on the backs of the people by force of arms through the gun coming from the forest

– All this in light of the ease of communication via social media. And the information flow against the Sudanese state

The question is what is the future of the Sudanese state in this international and regional…and intellectual and political complexities with its overthrow on a country that suffers from division and sharp polarization…internally and externally???!!!

– Therefore, Sudan has lost its position in the regional political map, Arab and African… and globally… and it has become one of the poorest countries economically, and it is getting worse every day in all aspects of life…

– I was amazed after these years and we gloated that we have intelligence services, thinkers, politicians and powerful statesmen, and how did they not immunize Sudan from these diseases that they learned about early on???? Unfortunately, despite the availability of information, the Sudanese decision-maker was unable to address the matter early. Finally, the homeland and its people will be lost, and there will be no consolation after the burial ceremony at the hands of those who claim to be the loyal sons of the homeland, taking advantage of the lack of information and the lack of books and the inability of young people to see the price of the book and its unavailability and the ease of obtaining some raw information on the Internet.

We hope to hear and see a fruitful discussion…. away from useless queuing