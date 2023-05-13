



Violations of the rebel militia group, Rapid Support against civilians since its rebellion against the state.

Since the start of the conflict between the regular Sudanese Army and the rebel militia group, the Rapid Support , the Rapid Support started carrying out violations against civilians. The RS has a dark history in Darfur, and represented the right hand of Omar Al Bashir and his Islamist regime in oppressing protesters during peaceful demonstrations in 2013, where many Sudanese youth where killed.

It is also involved in war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur during its defense of Omar Al Bashir’s government and national Congress party and

In the current conflict, the Rapid Support Forces have carried out blatant violations of the rules of armed conflict by using civilians as human shields and preventing them from leaving residential areas occupied by its forces . It is also using residential homes belonging to civilians and turning them into positions for snipers and stations for its forces to hide from air raids. The forces have also occupied most of the hospitals in the capital, and forced medical cadres into providing medical services to their soldiers and are using hospitals and other service centres for military operations.

The latest in a long list of violations of the Rapid Support forces is the setting up of check points along the national highway that leads to outside the capital. Eye witnesses have confirmed that the checkpoints target young men below 30 years of age for forcible recruitment and to force them to participate in the war after many of its soldiers fled from the battles.

Also among the violations of the Rapid Support Forces against civilians is terrorising of residents and setting up checkpoints for illegal searches along with campaigns inside neighbourhoods targeting retired army officers. The group has also raided homes of people in the three cities of Khartoum to rob, rape and kill. Sources in the city of Omdurman have reports that in the area of Libya Market, more than five families have been subjected to sexual assault by the Rapid Support Forces militia.

Witness accounts from Kober in the southern part of Bahri city also confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces raided his uncle’s home with the aim of robbery and killed the uncle along with his 16-year old son in cold blood. The forces have taken over the house.

Cars that people had hoped to use to flee fighting areas were robbed from them by the Rapid Support Forces which use it to avoid getting hit by air strikes. They have also taken advantage of civilians of the move and arrested families in all of its camps, using them as shields from attacks and air strikes.

The Rapid Support Forces also targeted several hospitals with artillery fire while patients and injured civilians were inside, with the latest being Al-amal hospital, in a manner that violates all human morals that the militia has not respect for.

It has also robbed a number of banks and shops and markets in the capital, sometimes killing unarmed security guards and shop owners in the process.

The dark history of these forces which some once denied is now in Khartoum for them to witness the violations it carries out and which regular forces that operate under the law do not practice and refrain from.

__________________________________

انتهاكات مليشيات الدعم السريع ضد المدنيين والتجاوزات التي ظلت تقوم بها منذ اندلاع التمرد الذي قامت به ضد الدولة .

منذ بداية المواجهات بين الجيش النظامي السوداني ومليشيا الدعم السريع المتمردة

بدأت الإنتهاكات التي تمارسها قوات الدعم السريع تتصاعد مع نيران المواجهة ، فهذه القوة لها تاريخ سئ في دارفور كما أنها كانت تمثل اليد اليمنى للجنرال البشير ونظامه الاسلامي في قمع تظاهرات العام 2013 السلمية والتي قتلت فيها الكثير من شباب الشعب السوداني كما انها متورطة أيضا في ارتكابها لجرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية في دارفور دفاعا عن نظام المؤتمر الوطني وحكومة البشير .

بالنسبة للمواجهات التي تدور الأن تقوم قوات الدعم السريع بتجاوزات واضحة لقانون النزاعات المسلحة حيث أنها تستخدم المدنيين كدروع بشرية ، وتمنعهم من النزوح من الأحياء التي يختبئ فيها منسوبيها، كما أنها تستخدم المباني السكنية الخاصة بالمواطنين وتحولها لمواقع للقناصة وتمركزات تحمي بها قواتها من غارات الجيش النظامي ، كما أنها تحتل أغلب مستشفيات العاصمة والكوادر الطبية الموجودة بها عنوة لتقديم خدمات طبية لمنسوبيها وتقوم باستخدام المستشفيات والمرافق الخدمية للأعمال العسكرية .

قامت قوات الدعم السريع مؤخرا باقامة نقاط تفتيش على الطرق القومية التي تقود الى خارج العاصمة وقد أكد شاهد عيان على أن نقاط التفتيش تستهدف الشباب اقل من ال30 عاما للتجنيد القسري وارغامهم على القتال والمشاركة في الحرب بعد أن فر أغلب عناصرها من المواجهة .

وفي جانب الانتهاكات و التجاوزات في حق المدنيين تقوم قوات الدعم السريع بترويع المواطنين وتقيم نقاط تفتيش وحملات داخل الأحياء تستهدف فيها معاشيي القوات النظامية ، كما أنها تقوم بمداهمة منازل المواطنين في مدن الخرطوم الثلاثة بغرض السرقة والاغتصاب والقتل حيث تشير المصادر الى أنه بالأمس بمدينة أمدرمان بمنطقة سوق ليبيا تعرضت أكثر من 5 أسر لاعتداءات جنسية من قبل مليشيا الدعم السريع .

كما أكد شاهد عيان بمنطقة كوبر جنوب مدينة بحري على أن قوات الدعم السريع داهمت منزل عمه بغرض السرقة وقامت بقتله وابنه البالغ من العمر 16 عاما بدم بارد ولا زالت موجودة بالمنزل .

كما أن هذه القوات تقوم بنهب السيارات من المواطنين من أجل التمويه من الضربات الجوية وتقوم باستغلال المدنيين في تحركاتها وتحتجز أسرى في كل مواقع معسكراتها وتستخدمهم كدروع من خطر القصف والهجوم .

قامت قوات الدعم السريع ايضا بقصف عدد من المستشفيات التي يوجد بها مرضى ومصابين مدنيين كان أخرها مستشفى الأمل بحري في سلوك يتجاوز كل القيم الانسانية التي لا تحترمها هذه المليشيا .

قامت أيضا بنهب عدد من البنوك والمحلات التجارية بالعاصمة وقامت بقتل الحراس المدنيين واصحاب المحلات التجارية .

التاريخ السئ لهذه القوات والذي كان يكذبه البعض اصبح سكان الخرطوم يشاهدونه يوميا فهذه الانتهاكات التي تقوم بها لا يمكن أن تصدر من قوة نظامية تأتمر بأمر القانون .

#الجيش_صاحي

#إنهاء_التمرد

#جيش_واحد_شعب_واحد

#ده_جيش_بتداوس؟

القوات المسلحة السودانية