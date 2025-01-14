القوات المسلحة تدين التجاوزات الفردية التي جرت مؤخراً ببعض المناطق بولاية الجزيرة عقب تطهير مدينة ود مدني

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة

تعميم صحفي

الثلاثاء ١٤ يناير ٢٠٢٥م

تدين القوات المسلحة التجاوزات الفردية التي جرت مؤخراً ببعض المناطق بولاية الجزيرة عقب تطهير مدينة ود مدني، وتؤكد في ذات الوقت تقيدها الصارم بالقانون الدولي وحرصها على محاسبة كل من يتورط في أي تجاوزات تطال أي شخص بكنابي وقرى الولاية طبقاً للقانون.

كما نشير إلى متابعتنا اللصيقة للحالة الأمنية بالمنطقة بالتنسيق مع لجنة أمن ولاية الجزيرة، وذلك لتأمين كافة المناطق وتفويت الفرصة على الجهات المتربصة بالبلاد التي تحاول استغلال أي تجاوزات فردية لإلصاقها بالقوات المسلحة والقوات المساندة لها في الوقت الذي تلوذ فيه بالصمت حيال جرائم الحرب المستمرة والمروعة التي ترتكبها مليشيا آل دقلو الإرهابية حيال المدنيين.

(نصر من الله وفتح قريب)

مكتب الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة

General Command of the Armed Forces

Press release

Tuesday, 14th January, 2025

The Armed Forces condemns the individual violations that have recently occurred in some areas of Al-Jazirah state following the liberation of Wad Madani city, and at the same time affirms its strict adherence to international law and its keenness to hold anyone involved in any violations that affect any person in Kanabi and villages of the state accountable in accordance with the law.

We also would like to draw attention to the fact that we are closely following up on the security situation in the region in coordination with the Al-Jazirah state security committee in order to secure all the areas and thwart the opportunity for parties in the country that are trying to exploit any individual violations to pin them on the Armed Forces and the forces supporting them, while remaining silent about the ongoing and horrific war crimes committed by the terrorist militia of Al-Daglo against civilians.

Office of the spokesperson of the Armed Forces

