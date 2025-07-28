المذيعة السودانية الشهيرة هبة المهندس تحكي قصة حياتها كاملة من لحظة ولادتها: (في بداياتي عافرت في الحياة وعملت في “كاشير” حتى أعيل أسرتي والآن أحارب في “السرطان”)

وثقت المذيعة السودانية, الشهيرة هبة المهندس, لحياتها كاملة منذ ولادتها وحتى هذه اللحظة التي تعاني فيها مع المرض وسط تعاطف كبير من متابعيها ومحبيها.

وبحسب رصد ومتابعة محرر موقع النيلين, فقد قصت, المذيعة الشهيرة قصتها في مذكرة بعنوان: “أنا هبة المهندس.. وهذه حكايتي”.

أنا هبة جادالله علي عمر، أو كما يعرفني الناس: هبة المهندس. ولدت في 29 أغسطس 1971، في مستشفى الراهبات بحي الخرطوم غرب، شارع علي عبد اللطيف. بيتنا كان قدام دار الكشافة السودانية، وخلفنا تماماً كانت سينما الوطنية، التي أصبحت الآن مجرد ذاكرة لمدينة تغيّرت ملامحها كثيراً.

أنا البنت الكبرى في أسرتي. إخوتي: مي، هديل، وخالد – الذي فقدناه في عز شبابه بذبحة صدرية مفاجئة، وشهد، آخر العنقود. كنا نعيش طفولة بسيطة لكن غنية بالحب، ثم انتقلنا ونحن صغار إلى ليبيا، واستقرينا بعض الوقت في بنغازي، ومن هناك إلى الكويت، حيث عشت أجمل سنوات تكويني. درست هناك من الصف الثاني الابتدائي حتى الرابع الثانوي. تعلمت وسط بيئة متعددة الجنسيات، مع معلمات من فلسطين وأماكن أخرى، فكبر داخلي احترام الآخر، وفهم الثقافات، والانفتاح على التنوع.

جدتي “حياة” – أم أبي – كانت الأقرب إلى قلبي. وأمي كانت الملهمة الأولى، امرأة قوية وناشطة في الجمعية الخيرية النسائية بالكويت. كانت تأخذنا معها في الأنشطة الخيرية، وشاركت معها في نداء السودان بعد فيضانات 1988، في حفل أحياه الفنان العظيم محمد وردي. كنت صغيرة، لكنني شعرت بفخر كبير أنني جزء من فعل خيري يمتد من الغربة إلى الوطن.

وفي لحظة، انقلبت الحياة…

كنت على وشك السفر إلى روسيا لدراسة الاقتصاد والعلوم السياسية، حلمٌ رسمته بعناية، لكن غزو العراق للكويت عام 1990 أوقف كل شيء. تُركنا خلف الأبواب المغلقة ثلاثة أشهر، ثم خرجنا بسيارات متعبة إلى الأردن، عبر الرويشد وطريبيل، في قافلة يشبهها القلب بالتيه، لكنها أوصلتنا في النهاية إلى حضن الخرطوم من جديد.

لكن العودة لم تكن سهلة.

عدنا إلى بيت العائلة، الذي قُسّم بالميراث. سكنا في الجزء غير المأهول، كانت الكهرباء والماء والراحة أشياء نشتاقها. أبي سافر إلى السعودية بحثاً عن عمل، لكنه لم يعد إلينا . أخذت أمي وأنا بزمام الأمور. عشنا معاً لحظة الحقيقة: أن نبدأ من الصفر، بأمل لا ينطفئ.

التحقت بـجامعة الأحفاد للبنات، ودرست علم النفس ورياض الأطفال. لم يكن التخصص الذي حلمت به، لكنه الأقرب إلى واقعي وقتها. تخرجت في 1995، وبدأت مرحلة المعافرة الحقيقية: كيف أعيش وأعيل أسرتي؟

اشتغلت في مجال بعيد تماماً عن دراستي: كاشير في محل لصيانة الأجهزة الكهربائية. وفي خضم هذا كله، جاءتني كلمات من صديقة عمري “أمل”، حيث قالت لي: “قدّمي في التلفزيون، عندك حضور”. ضحكت وقتها، فلطالما كنت أقدم برامج المدرسة، وأشارك في مسابقات الإلقاء، لكنني لم أفكر يوماً أن يكون الإعلام طريقي.

لكني فعلتها.

تقدمت لاختبارات التلفزيون القومي، ضمن حوالي 900 شخص. اجتزنا مراحل طويلة حتى وصلنا إلى 11 شخصاً فقط. كان ذلك بداية مشواري الحقيقي. بدأت مذيعة ربط، ثم انتقلت إلى تقديم برامج، أهمها “من القلب إلى القلب”، ثم “مشوار المساء” مع الطيب عبد الماجد — وكان أول ظهور لي على الهواء مباشرة.

تدربت على يد عمالقة الإعلام: عمر الجزلي، الزبير نايل، حسن فضل المولى، الذي كان يقول لي دومًا: “أنا راهن عليك.” وكان النجاح الحقيقي حين دعونا إلى حفل تخريج بنادي الضباط، أحياه الفنان أبو عركي البخيت. هناك، شعرت بمحبة الناس تمشي نحوي، ولمّا رجعت للبيت، حكيت لأمي عن هذه المحبة، وأنا ممتلئة بالفرح والامتنان.

سافرت بعدها للقاهرة، مع الطيب عبد الماجد، وأجرينا لقاءات مع كبار الفنانين: يحيى الفخراني، أمينة رزق، يوسف شعبان، وحتى محمد وردي، رحمه الله.

ثم جاءت دعوة مهرجان دبي للتسوق، وسافرت، لأجد نفسي أقدم فقرة على قناة عجمان. عرضوا عليّ العمل معهم. استشرت الأستاذ حسن فضل المولى، فقال لي: “انطلقي!” وكانت تلك بداية فصلي الثاني في الغربة، لكن هذه المرة كمحترفة إعلامية.

عملت في برنامج صباح الإمارات، لكنني واجهت تحديات جديدة، من بينها موضوع الحجاب. في السودان، كنت محجبة. في دبي، طلبوا مني “الطرحة”. قررت الانتقال إلى خلف الكواليس، في قسم الإنتاج والإعداد، لأنني أردت أن أحتفظ بصورتي كما عرفني الناس.

ثم انتقلت إلى تلفزيون أبوظبي، وهناك تزوجت في 2001، وكنت أعمل كمنتجة ومعدة برامج. في 2002، أجريت لقاء مع الفنان عبدالله بالخير، وكان من أجمل المحطات. رجعت إلى السودان أكثر من مرة، وشاركت في إعادة إطلاق موبيتل كـ زين، في حفل كبير قدمته مع الطيب عبد الماجد، وأحياه محمد وردي.

عملت في تلفزيون دبي لمدة 9 سنوات، قبل أن أتنقل بين عدة محطات تلفزيونية وشركات إنتاج، إلى أن اتخذت القرار الكبير: التحوّل إلى مجال السوشيال ميديا، وتقديم المحتوى الرقمي بروحٍ جديدة وحرّة. في عام 2023، أطلقت مشروعي الخاص “هبة كاست”، وهو برنامجي الحواري، في الموسم الأول من “هبة كاست”، استضفت شخصيات فنية وثقافية من السودان ومصر والأردن والإمارات، مثل: نانسي عجاج، محمد تروس، محمود الجيلي، وكان من بين اللقاءات المؤثرة حديثي مع الراحل محمد الجزار، والذي لم ير النور بعد .

أنا اليوم أعمل هنا في الامارات العربية المتحدة كـ رئيسة تحرير البرامج في منصة “عرب كاست”، وهي واحدة من أكبر شركات الإعلام الرقمي في الإمارات.وأشرف على إنتاج محتوى نوعي يعكس القيم والقصص الإنسانية من السودان والعالم العربي.

ثم جاءت معركة أخرى، هذه المرة مع الجسد. تم تشخيصي بمرض سرطان المستقيم – المرحلة الثانية. لكن، ولله الحمد، تم اكتشافه مبكراً. أستعد الآن لعملية يوم الإثنين، وأحمل في قلبي إيماناً عميقاً بأن الله لا يخذل من تمسك بالأمل.

أنا اليوم، أم لثلاثة هم كل حياتي: ابنتي الكبيرة(فيٌْ) تخرّجت من الجامعة، ومحمد في طريقه إليها، ونوّارة (نوارتي ) لا تزال في المرحلة المتوسطة. هم قوتي، وابناء اخواتي ، كما أنتم أيضاً. أنتم الذين دعوتم لي، وساندتموني، ورفعتموني بالدعاء والحب.

أنا هبة المهندس. بنت الخرطوم وبنغازي والكويت. بنت التجربة المصقولة بالتعب والمعافرة والإجتهاد ، المذيعة والمعدة، الأم والمناضلة، الطفلة التي كبرت وهي تصنع الضوء رغم انقطاع تيار الكهرباء. أنا امرأة سودانية.. ما زلت في منتصف الحكاية.

من قصة امرأة سودانية… نبعث بالتحايا و المحبة والتقدير والاحترام للمناضلة الصامدة الملهمة القوية، الأستاذة هبة المهندس. نشكرها على وقتها الذي منحتنا اياه ، على كلمتها الصادقة وسردها الملهم عن رحلتها وتجاربها، التي لا تضيء دربها وحدها ، بل تساهم في إلهام نساء أخريات من السودان وكل أنحاء العالم. هذه القصه ليست مجرد سرد لأحداث حياة إمرأه احببناها فقط ، بل هي صوتٌ ينبض بالعزيمة والإصرار، والعطاء دون حدود رغم كل الصعوبات والتحديات .

نتمنى لك عاجل الشفاء وفي انتظار مزيد من الإلهام والعطاء، دمتِ لنا مصدر إلهام، وهبة لكل النساء اللواتي يحلمن، ويناضلن، ويصنعن الفرق.

I am Hiba Jadallah Ali Omar—known to many as Hiba Al-Muhandis. I was born on August 29, 1971, at the Sisters’ Hospital in Khartoum West, Sudan, on Ali Abdel Latif Street. Our home faced the Sudanese Scout House, and right behind us was the iconic National Cinema, now just a memory of a city whose features have changed so much.

I am the eldest daughter in my family. My siblings are Mai, Hadeel, Khalid—whom we tragically lost in his youth to a sudden heart attack—and our youngest, Shahd. We had a simple yet love-filled childhood. We moved early on to Libya and lived for a while in Benghazi, and then settled in Kuwait, where I spent the most formative years of my life. I studied there from second grade through to my senior year of high school. I was surrounded by a multicultural environment, learning from teachers of Palestinian and various Arab backgrounds. This instilled in me a deep respect for others, an appreciation for diversity, and a naturally open mind.

My grandmother, Hayat—my father’s mother—was closest to my heart. And my mother was my first true inspiration: a strong woman and an active member of the Women’s Charitable Society in Kuwait. She used to take us along to charitable activities. I even participated with her in the Sudan Relief Appeal after the 1988 floods, during an event headlined by the great artist Mohamed Wardi. I was still a child, but I felt immense pride to be part of a charitable effort that bridged exile with homeland.

Then, in a single moment, everything changed.

I was preparing to travel to Russia to study economics and political science—a dream I had planned with great care. But the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990 brought everything to a halt. We were confined indoors for three months before we made our way out in worn-down cars through the deserts of Rwaished and Trebil, arriving eventually in Jordan—and then finally back to the arms of Khartoum.

But homecoming wasn’t easy.

We returned to our family house, which had since been divided by inheritance. We lived in the uninhabited section, missing electricity, water, and even the basic comforts. My father had traveled to Saudi Arabia in search of work—but never returned. My mother and I took the reins. Together, we faced the reality: we had to start from scratch, holding fast to a hope that refused to die.

I enrolled in Ahfad University for Women and studied psychology and early childhood education. It wasn’t my dream major, but it was the most suitable at the time. I graduated in 1995, and that marked the beginning of my real struggle: how to live—and support my family.

I started working in a field far removed from my studies—as a cashier in an electronics repair shop. Then, in the midst of it all, came a suggestion from my lifelong friend Amal: “Apply for TV,” she said. “You have a presence.” I laughed—after all, I had always hosted school events and taken part in elocution contests. But I had never once considered media as my path.

Yet I took the leap.

I applied to Sudan National Television, competing with nearly 900 applicants. We went through several rounds until only 11 of us were selected. That was the true beginning of my career. I started as a continuity announcer, then began presenting programs, most notably “From Heart to Heart,” followed by “Evening Journey” with Tayeb Al-Majid—my first live broadcast.

I was trained by media legends: Omar Al-Jazouli, Al-Zubair Nayel, and Hassan Fadl Al-Moula, who always told me, “I’m betting on you.” The real moment of recognition came at a graduation ceremony held at the Officers’ Club, with a performance by the artist Abu Araki Al-Bakheet. I felt the love of the people flowing toward me. When I returned home, I told my mother all about it, brimming with joy and gratitude.

Later, I traveled to Cairo with Tayeb Al-Majid, and we conducted interviews with major artists like Yehia El-Fakharany, Amina Rizk, Youssef Shaaban, and the late Mohamed Wardi.

Then came an invitation to the Dubai Shopping Festival. I traveled and found myself presenting a segment on Ajman TV. They offered me a job. I consulted with Hassan Fadl Al-Moula. He said, “Go for it!” And so began my second chapter in exile—but this time, as a professional media figure.

I worked on “Sabah Al Emarat” (Emirates Morning), but soon encountered new challenges—including the issue of hijab. In Sudan, I wore the hijab. In Dubai, they requested only a headscarf (“tarha”). I chose to move behind the scenes—to production and program development—because I wanted to preserve the image people knew me by.

Later, I joined Abu Dhabi TV. I got married in 2001, while working as a producer and program developer. In 2002, I conducted an interview with the artist Abdullah Belkhair, which remains one of my most memorable moments. I returned to Sudan several times and participated in relaunching Mobitel as Zain, in a grand event I co-hosted with Tayeb Al-Majid, featuring Mohamed Wardi.

I worked at Dubai TV for nine years, then moved through various media channels and production companies until I made the big decision: To shift to social media and digital content creation—with a fresh, free-spirited approach.

In 2023, I launched my personal project: “Hiba Cast,” a talk show series. In its first season, I hosted cultural and artistic figures from Sudan, Egypt, Jordan, and the UAE—such as Nancy Ajaj, Mohamed Taroos, Mahmoud Al-Jaili. One particularly moving interview was with the late Mohamed Al-Jazzar—which has yet to air.

Today, I work in the United Arab Emirates as Head of Program Editorial at Arab Cast, one of the region’s leading digital media companies. I oversee the creation of meaningful content that reflects the values and human stories of Sudan and the Arab world.

Then came another battle—this time, with my body.

I was diagnosed with stage two rectal cancer. Thankfully, it was caught early. I now prepare for surgery on Monday, with deep faith in my heart that God never abandons those who cling to hope.

Today, I am a mother of three—my entire world: My eldest daughter, (Fai), has graduated from university. Mohammed is on his way there. And little Nawara, my light, is still in middle school. They are my strength—alongside the children of my sisters… and all of you. You who prayed for me, supported me, and lifted me up with love and prayers.

I am Hiba Al-Muhandis. Daughter of Khartoum, Benghazi, and Kuwait. Daughter of hard-earned experience, of struggle and resilience. The presenter, the producer, the mother, the fighter… The child who grew up crafting light, even through power outages.

I am a Sudanese woman. And I’m still in the middle of my story.

From the Story of a Sudanese Woman… We send our warmest greetings, love, appreciation, and deep respect to the resilient, inspiring, and strong struggler, Ms. Hiba Al-Mohandis. We thank her for the time she graciously gave us, for her honest words and inspiring storytelling about her journey and experiences—stories that not only illuminate her own path but also inspire countless other women in Sudan and across the world.

This story is not just a narrative of the life of a woman we admire, but a voice that pulses with determination, perseverance, and boundless giving despite all challenges and hardships.

We wish you a swift and full recovery, and we await more of your inspiration and generosity. You remain a source of strength and a gift to all women who dream, struggle, and strive to make a difference.

محمد عثمان _ الخرطوم

النيلين