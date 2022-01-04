



بيان الاتحاد الأوربي ودول الترويكا حول التطورات في السودان

يؤكد الاتحاد الأوربي ودول الترويكا (النرويج والمملكة المتحدة والولايات المتحدة الامريكية) دعمهما المستمر للتطلعات الديمقراطية للشعب السوداني.

لعب الدكتور عبد الله حمدوك دورًا رئيسيًا في قيادة الإصلاحات الديمقراطية والاقتصادية في السودان. إن استقالته من منصب رئيس الوزراء السوداني، بعد شهرين من الاستيلاء الغير الدستوري للجيش على السلطة، تعزز الحاجة الملحة لجميع القادة السودانيين لإعادة الالتزام بالتحول الديمقراطي في البلاد والوفاء بمطالب الشعب السوداني من أجل الحرية والسلام والعدالة.

لا يوجد ممثل سوداني واحد يمكنه إنجاز هذه المهمة بمفرده.

بينما سيواصل الاتحاد الأوربي ودول الترويكا دعم التحول الديمقراطي في السودان، سيحتاج أصحاب المصلحة السودانيين إلى العمل على أساس الوثيقة الدستورية لعام ٢٠١٩ حول كيفية التغلب على الأزمة السياسية الحالية في البلاد، واختيار قيادة مدنية جديدة، وتحديد جداول زمنية واضحة. وعمليات المهام الانتقالية المتبقية – بما في ذلك إنشاء الفرعين التشريعي والقضائي للحكومة وإنشاء آليات المساءلة ، وتمهيد الطريق للانتخابات.

إن العمل الأحادي الجانب لتعيين رئيس وزراء جديد ومجلس وزراء جديد من شأنه أن يقوض مصداقية تلك المؤسسات ويخاطر بإدخال البلاد في صراع.

لتجنب ذلك، نحث بشدة أصحاب المصلحة على الالتزام بحوار فوري بقيادة السودانيين وميسَّر دوليًا لمعالجة هذه القضايا وغيرها من القضايا الانتقالية.

يجب أن يكون مثل هذا الحوار شاملاً تمامًا ويمثل الفئات المهمشة تاريخيًا وأن يشمل الشباب والنساء، ويساعد في إعادة البلاد على طريق الديمقراطية.

لن يدعم الاتحاد الأوربي ودول الترويكا رئيس وزراء أو حكومة معينه دون مشاركة مجموعة واسعة من أصحاب المصلحة المدنيين.

نتطلع إلى العمل مع حكومة وبرلمان انتقالي يتمتعان بمصداقية من الشعب السوداني ويمكنهما قيادة البلاد إلى انتخابات حرة ونزيهة كأولوية.

وسيكون هذا ضروريًا لتسهيل قيام الاتحاد الأوربي ودول الترويكا بتقديم المساعدات الاقتصادية للسودان.

في ظل عدم إحراز تقدم ، فإننا نتطلع إلى تسريع الجهود لمحاسبة هؤلاء الفاعلين الذين يعرقلون العملية الديمقراطية.

في هذا المنعطف الحرج، نواصل تحميل السلطات العسكرية المسؤولية عن انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان التي تتعارض مع التشريعات الوطنية الحالية والقانون الدولي.

يجب حماية حق الشعب السوداني في التجمع السلمي والتعبير عن مطالبه.

نتوقع أن تمتنع الأجهزة الأمنية والجماعات المسلحة الأخرى عن استخدام المزيد من العنف ضد المتظاهرين السلميين والمدنيين في جميع أنحاء البلاد وخاصة في دارفور.

إن قتل عشرات السودانيين والعنف الجنسي وإصابة مئات آخرين على أيدي قوات الأمن والجماعات المسلحة الأخرى منذ الانقلاب العسكري في ٢٥ أكتوبر تشرين الأول أمر غير مقبول.

نعيد التأكيد على الحاجة إلى إجراء تحقيقات مستقلة في هذه الوفيات والعنف المرتبط بها ، وندعو إلى محاسبة الجناة.

كما يجب أن تتوقف الهجمات على المستشفيات واحتجاز النشطاء والصحفيين وانقطاع الاتصالات.

إننا نطالب مرة أخرى بالإفراج عن جميع المعتقلين ظلماً ورفع حالة الطوارئ على الفور.

لقد تحدث شعب السودان بصوت عالٍ وواضح كما فعل في عام ٢٠١٩.

إنهم يرفضون الحكم الاستبدادي ويريدون استمرار الانتقال نحو الديمقراطية.

يجب على قادة السودان الآن أن يظهروا أنهم يستمعون.

Sudan: Statement by the European Union and the Troika

The European Union and Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States) underscore their continued support for the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Abdallah Hamdok played a major role in leading Sudan’s democratic and economic reforms. His resignation as Sudanese Prime Minister, two months after the military’s unconstitutional seizure of power, reinforces the urgent need for all Sudanese leaders to recommit to the country’s democratic transition and deliver on the Sudanese people’s demands for freedom, peace, and justice.

No single Sudanese actor can accomplish this task on their own. While the European Union and the Troika will continue to support the democratic transition in Sudan, Sudanese stakeholders will need to work on the basis of the 2019 Constitutional Declaration on how to overcome the nation’s current political crisis, select new civilian leadership, and identify clear timelines and processes for the remaining transitional tasks – including establishing the legislative and judicial branches of government, creating accountability mechanisms, and laying the groundwork for elections.

Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet would undermine those institutions’ credibility and risks plunging the nation into conflict. To avoid this, we strongly urge stakeholders to commit to an immediate, Sudanese-led and internationally facilitated dialogue to address these and other transitional issues. Such a dialogue should be fully inclusive and representative of historically marginalized groups, include youth and women, and would help put the country back on the path to democracy.

The European Union and the Troika will not support a Prime Minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders.

We look forward to working with a government and a transitional parliament, which enjoy credibility with the Sudanese people and can lead the country to free and fair elections as a priority.

This will be necessary to facilitate the European Union and the Troika’s provision of economic assistance to Sudan. In the absence of progress, we would look to accelerate efforts to hold those actors impeding the democratic process accountable.

At this critical juncture, we continue to hold the military authorities responsible for human rights violations which are against current national legislation and international law.

The right of the Sudanese people to assemble peacefully and express their demands needs to be protected. We expect the security services and other armed groups to refrain from using further violence against peaceful protestors and civilians across the country, especially in Darfur.

The killing of scores of Sudanese, sexual violence and the injuries of hundreds more by the security services and other armed groups since the October 25 military takeover is unacceptable.

We reiterate the need for independent investigations into these deaths and associated violence, and call for the perpetrators to be held accountable. Attacks on hospitals, detentions of activists and journalists, and communication blackouts, must also stop. We once again call for all those unjustly detained to be released and for the State of Emergency to be lifted immediately.

Sudan’s people have spoken as loudly and clearly as they did in 2019.

They reject authoritarian rule and want the transition toward democracy to continue. Sudan’s leaders must now show they are listening.