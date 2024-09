عالي النخيل ما ضقنا تمرو

عبد الله علي إبراهيم

هلك قرن شطة ولم يذق تمر عالي النخيل. فكانت آخر رسالة له قبل أن ينفق كما يلي:

Just hours before his death, Shatta had tweeted, “Do you know where palm trees grow?” This was seen as a veiled reference to an impending attack on northern Sudanese regions such as River Nile and Northern States, areas known for their extensive palm tree groves. “We are close to eating Barakawi, Tamuda, Hasib, Safouri, and Abu Ras dates,” he added.

تكرموا بالنص العربي

