2019/09/21

2019/09/21


حمدوك يعفي مدير ديوان الضرائب ويعين فتح الرحمن جاويش خلفاً له


عبد الله حمدوك

أصدر السيد رئيس مجلس الوزراء د.عبدالله حمدوك القرارات التالية:
1_ إعفاء السيد دكتور محمد عثمان إبراهيم من وظيفة الأمين العام لديوان الضرائب وتعيين السيد فتح الرحمن صالح جاويش أميناً عاما لديوان الضرائب.
2_ تعيين السيد مكي ميرغني عثمان وكيلا للتخطيط بوزارة المالية والتخطيط الإقتصادي.

Today, Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok issued the following decisions:

1. Relief of Dr. Mohammed Osman Ibrahim from his duties as Secretary General of the Tax Office and the appointment of Mr. Fath al-Rahman Saleh Gawish instead.

2. Appointment of Mr. Makki Mirghani Osman as Planning Undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

