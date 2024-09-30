بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

_القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة_

الإثنين 30 سبتمبر 2024م

بيان

تستنكر القوات المسلحة السودانية وتنفي إتهام دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة لها بقصف مقر سفيرها بالخرطوم، وتؤكد أنها لا تستهدف مقار البعثات الدبلوماسية أو مقار ومنشآت المنظمات الأممية أو الطوعية ولا تتخذها قواعد عسكرية ولا تنهب محتوياتها، وإنما تقوم بتلك الأفعال المشينة والجبانة مليشيا متمردي آل دقلو الإرهابية التي تدعمها لارتكاب تلك الأفعال دول معلومة للعالم، وتستمر في إرتكابها علي مرأي ومسمع من الدول والمنظمات الدولية.

القوات المسلحة السودانية لا تقوم بهذه الأعمال الجبانة ولا تخالف القانون الدولي وإنما تستهدف أماكن تواجد هذه المليشيا وهذا حقها في الدفاع عن كيان الدولة السودانية.

*مكتب الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة*

General Command of the Armed Forces

Monday, 30th September 2023

Press statement

The Sudanese armed forces condemns and denies the accusation by the United Arab Emirates of bombing the residence of its ambassador in Khartoum, and asserts that it does not target the headquarters of diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies or voluntary organizations and does not turn turn them into military bases and loot their assets. The one that carries out these heinous and cowardly actions is the terrorist, rebel Dalgo militia supported in committing all this by a country known to the world. And it continues to carry out these acts under the eyes and ears of countries and international organizations.

The armed forces does not carry out these cowardly acts and does not violate international law but only targets areas where the militia is present and that is within its right to defend the Sudanese nation.

Office of the spokesperson of the armed forces