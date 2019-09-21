رئيس مجلس الوزراء يعلن تشكيل لجنة التحقيق المستقلة

أصدر يوم رئيس مجلس الوزراء د. عبد الله حمدوك بموجب نصوص الوثيقة الدستورية للفترة الانتقالية للعام 2019م قراراً السبت بتشكيل لجنة التحقيق المستقلة، و التي تضم ٧ أعضاء بما يشمل:
– قاضي محكمة عليا (رئيسا)
– ممثل لوزارة العدل (مقررا)
– ممثلا لوزارة الدفاع (عضوا)
– ممثلا لوزارة الداخلية (عضوا)
– شخصية قومية مستقلة (عضوا)
– (٢) محامين مستقلين (أعضاء).
تكون للجنة جميع سلطات التحقيق الواردة في قانون لجان التحقيق ١٩٥٤.
يحق لها الاستعانة بمن تراه مناسباً بما في ذلك الاستعانة بدعم أفريقي واستلام الشكاوى من الضحايا و أولياء الدم و الممثلين القانونيين.
تكمل اللجنة أعمالها خلال ٣ اشهر و يحق لها التمديد لمدة مماثلة إذا اقتضت الضرورة ذلك.
تعمل اللجنة باستقلال تام عن اي جهة حكومية او عدلية او قانونية.
هذا وسيتم اعلان أسماء عضوية اللجنة لاحقا”.
As per the provisions of the the Constitutional Document for the Transitional Period of 2019, Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamadok has made the decision to form an independent investigation commission consisting of 7 members as follows:
– Supreme Court Judge (President)
– Representative of the Ministry of Justice (Rapporteur)
– Representative of the Ministry of Defense (Member)
– Representative of the Ministry of Interior (Member)
– Independent national figure (member)
– 2 Independent lawyers (members).
The commission will have all the investigatory powers contained in the Commissions of Inquiry Act 1954. It has the right to seek the help of whoever it deems useful, including African support and grievances from the victims and the families of martyrs as well as legal representatives.
The commission will complete it’s work within 3 months, with the right to extend the period to 3 more months if need be.
The commission will operate independently from any governmental, judicial or legal body.
The names of the members will be announced soon.