القوات المسلحة تصدر بيانا حوّل استهداف المليشيا لقافلة برنامج الغذاء العالمي بمليط

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

القيادة العامة للقوات المسلحة

الأربعاء ٢٠ أغسطس ٢٠٢٥م

بيان

أصدرت مليشيا آل دقلو بياناً مضللاً تتهم فيه قواتنا بقصف رتل يحمل مساعدات إنسانية يتبع لبرنامج الغذاء العالمي بمنطقة مليط، في محاولة للتغطية على جريمتها في استهداف القافلة المذكورة بنفس المنطقة.

توضح القوات المسلحة أن ما ورد ببيان المليشيا المضلل محض أكاذيب معهودة تحاول من خلالها ذر الرماد على الأعين وتزييف الواقع الذي يفضح انتهاكاتها المتواصلة منذ أن أشعلوا هذه الحرب ضد الوطن والمواطن، بدءاً من السرقة والنهب والتخريب والقتل والاغتصاب وحصار وتجويع سكان مدينة الفاشر وغيرها واجتياح معسكرات النازحين بدارفور وآخرها معسكر زمزم الذي حولوه لمعسكر لتدريب القصر بواسطة المرتزقة الكولمبيين، مروراً بمعسكر ابوشوك بشمال دارفور الذي طردوا منه النازحين وانتهاءاً بالتصفيات الجسدية للأسرى والمعتقلين واستخدام المرتزقة الأجانب لقتل مواطنينا ، إلى آخر سجلهم الحافل بالجرائم والانتهاكات للقانون الدولي الإنساني وأعراف الحرب.

نؤكد أن الحكومة السودانية التي وافقت على فتح مسارات المساعدات الإنسانية ومنها معبر أدري الحدودي مع تشاد الذي نعلم علم اليقين أنه يجري استخدامه من قبل المليشيا ومن يدعمها في تدفق السلاح والعتاد والمرتزقة الأجانب، لايمكن بأي حال أن تستهدف أي قوافل لمساعدات تأتي لصالح مواطنينا الذين يعانون من ظروف إنسانية معقدة تفرضها مليشيا آل دقلو المجرمة عليهم في المناطق التي تحاصرها وتمنع عنها كل متطلبات الحياة.

لن نلتفت لمثل هذه الأكاذيب وسنعمل بكل قوة على تطهير بلادنا من أوباش المليشيا ومرتزقتها حتى تطهير كامل البلاد من دنسهم.

(نصر من الله وفتح قريب)

مكتب الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

General Command of the Armed Forces

Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Statement

The Dagalo militia issued a fabricated statement accusing our forces of bombing a convoy carrying humanitarian aid belonging to the World Food Programme in Mellit, in an attempt to cover up its own crime of targeting that same convoy in the same area.

The Armed Forces clarify that what was mentioned in the militia’s fabricated statement is nothing but the usual lies, through which they try to throw dust in people’s eyes and falsify the reality that exposes their continuous violations since they ignited this war against the homeland and the citizen. These crimes range from theft, looting, destruction, killing, and rape, to besieging and starving the residents of El Fasher and other areas, storming displaced persons camps in Darfur. The most recent of these was Zamzam Camp, which they turned into a training ground for minors with the help of Colombian mercenaries, as well as Abu Shouk Camp in North Darfur, from which they expelled the displaced. Their record also includes the summary execution of prisoners and detainees, and the use of foreign mercenaries to ki_ll our citizens, in addition to the rest of their long track of crimes and violations of international humanitarian law and the laws of war.

We affirm that the Sudanese government, which agreed to open humanitarian aid corridors including the Adré border crossing with Chad, which we know with absolute certainty is being used by the militia and its backers to bring in weapons, equipment, and foreign mercenaries, cannot under any circumstances target any convoys carrying aid destined for our people who are suffering from dire humanitarian conditions imposed on them by the criminal Dagalo militia in the areas it besieges and denies all necessities of life.

We will not be distracted by such fabrications. With unwavering resolve, we will continue to confront this militia and its mercenaries until our entire nation is free of their presence and their crimes.

“Victory from Allah and a near conquest.”

Office of the Official Spokesman of the Armed Forces